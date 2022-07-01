Şirket Dizini
Lev
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin

Lev Maaşlar

Lev şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Veri Bilimci için yıllık $58,945 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Genel Müdür Yardımcısı için $597,000 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Lev. Son güncellenme: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
İş Operasyonları Müdürü
$174K
Genel Müdür Yardımcısı
$597K
Veri Bilimci
$58.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Ürün Müdürü
Median $320K
Çözüm Mimarı
$83.6K
Ünvanınız eksik mi?

Tüm maaşları maaş sayfamızda veya maaşınızı ekleyin arayın ya da sayfanın kilidini açmak için


SSS

Lev şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $597,000 tazminatla Genel Müdür Yardımcısı at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Lev şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $174,125 tutarındadır.

Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

    Lev için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

İlgili Şirketler

  • Microsoft
  • Pinterest
  • Snap
  • Coinbase
  • Lyft
  • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

Diğer Kaynaklar

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/lev/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.