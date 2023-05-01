Şirket Dizini
Landscapes Unlimited
    Landscapes Unlimited is a company that specializes in golf course construction, renovation, and recreational development. Founded in 1976, the company has completed over 1,500 projects both domestically and internationally. They also offer management services for golf courses, including operations, accounting, agronomy, marketing, and food and beverage. Landscapes Management Company has developed and managed over 65 golf courses since 1990 and is recognized as one of the largest management companies in the U.S. by Golf Inc. Magazine.

    http://landscapesunlimited.com
    Website
    1976
    Kuruluş Yılı
    3,001
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $1B-$10B
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

