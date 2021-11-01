Şirket Dizini
Intelligent Medical Objects Maaşlar

Intelligent Medical Objects şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede İş Analisti için yıllık $82,159 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Ürün Tasarım Müdürü için $304,470 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Intelligent Medical Objects. Son güncellenme: 11/25/2025

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $98K
İş Analisti
$82.2K
Veri Bilimci
$140K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Ürün Tasarım Müdürü
$304K
Ürün Müdürü
$180K
SSS

Intelligent Medical Objects şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $304,470 tazminatla Ürün Tasarım Müdürü at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Intelligent Medical Objects şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $140,140 tutarındadır.

