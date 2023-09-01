Şirket Dizini
Intellect Design Arena Maaşlar

Intellect Design Arena şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Teknik Yazar için yıllık $8,476 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Veri Bilimci için $38,311 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Intellect Design Arena. Son güncellenme: 11/24/2025

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $9.2K
Veri Bilimci
Median $38.3K
Pazarlama
$20.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Ürün Müdürü
$36.1K
Teknik Yazar
$8.5K
SSS

Intellect Design Arena şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $38,311 tazminatla Veri Bilimci pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Intellect Design Arena şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $20,422 tutarındadır.

