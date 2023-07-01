Şirket Dizini
Integrative Health Centers
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin
En İyi Görüşler
  • Integrative Health Centers hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey paylaşın (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, özgün kültür, vb).
    • Hakkında

    Integrative Health Centers (IHC) offers comprehensive psychiatry, behavioral health, and addiction medicine services to address barriers to quality care. They use a combination of in-person and telemedicine patient encounters through partnerships. Partner sites can integrate IHC's specialties into their clinic operations using IHC's telehealth platform, improving patient care and revenue opportunities. IHC's flexible model improves access, coordination, and continuity of care for managing chronic conditions effectively.

    http://www.integrativehealthcenterstennessee.com
    Website
    2019
    Kuruluş Yılı
    31
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $0-$1M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuzda Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere.Ücret detaylarının dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları tarafından korunmaktadır.

    Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

      Integrative Health Centers için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • Netflix
    • Square
    • Facebook
    • Coinbase
    • Flipkart
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar