Hisse Türü

RSU

Indeed şirketinde, RSUs 4 yıllık hak ediş takvimine tabidir:

25 % hak ediş süresi 1st - YIL ( 25.00 % yıllık )

25 % hak ediş süresi 2nd - YIL ( 6.25 % üç aylık )

25 % hak ediş süresi 3rd - YIL ( 6.25 % üç aylık )

25 % hak ediş süresi 4th - YIL ( 6.25 % üç aylık )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.