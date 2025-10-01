Şirket Dizini
Indeed şirketinde in New York City Area İş Operasyonları tazminat paketi medyanı year başına $143K tutarındadır. Indeed şirketinin toplam tazminat paketleri için temel maaş, hisse senedi ve ikramiye dağılımlarını görüntüleyin.

Medyan Paket
company icon
Indeed
Senior Strategist, Client Strategy & Insights
New York, NY
Yıllık toplam
$143K
Seviye
-
Temel maaş
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$12K
Prim
$16K
Şirketteki yılı
3 Yıl
Deneyim yılı
7 Yıl
Kariyer seviyeleri nelerdir Indeed?

$160K

En Son Maaş Başvuruları
Şirket

Konum | Tarih

Seviye Adı

Etiket

Deneyim Yılı

Toplam / Şirkette

Toplam Ücret

Temel Maaş | Hisse (yıl) | Prim
Maaş bulunamadı
Hak Ediş Takvimi

25%

YIL 1

25%

YIL 2

25%

YIL 3

25%

YIL 4

Hisse Türü
RSU

Indeed şirketinde, RSUs 4 yıllık hak ediş takvimine tabidir:

  • 25% hak ediş süresi 1st-YIL (25.00% yıllık)

  • 25% hak ediş süresi 2nd-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)

  • 25% hak ediş süresi 3rd-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)

  • 25% hak ediş süresi 4th-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

YIL 1

33.3%

YIL 2

33.4%

YIL 3

Hisse Türü
RSU

Indeed şirketinde, RSUs 3 yıllık hak ediş takvimine tabidir:

  • 33.3% hak ediş süresi 1st-YIL (33.30% yıllık)

  • 33.3% hak ediş süresi 2nd-YIL (8.32% üç aylık)

  • 33.4% hak ediş süresi 3rd-YIL (8.35% üç aylık)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



SSS

Indeed şirketindeki in New York City Area İş Operasyonları pozisyonu için bildirilen en yüksek maaş paketi, yıllık toplam $228,000 tazminatta yer almaktadır. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Indeed şirketinde İş Operasyonları rolü in New York City Area için bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $140,000 tutarındadır.

