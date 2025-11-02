Şirket Dizini
Indeed şirketinde İş Operasyonları tazminat paketi medyanı year başına $140K tutarındadır. Indeed şirketinin toplam tazminat paketleri için temel maaş, hisse senedi ve ikramiye dağılımlarını görüntüleyin. Son güncelleme: 11/2/2025

Medyan Paket
company icon
Indeed
Business Operations
New York, NY
Yıllık toplam
$140K
Seviye
L3
Temel maaş
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Prim
$0
Şirketteki yılı
3 Yıl
Deneyim yılı
5 Yıl
En Son Maaş Başvuruları
Hak Ediş Takvimi

25%

YIL 1

25%

YIL 2

25%

YIL 3

25%

YIL 4

Hisse Türü
RSU

Indeed şirketinde, RSUs 4 yıllık hak ediş takvimine tabidir:

  • 25% hak ediş süresi 1st-YIL (25.00% yıllık)

  • 25% hak ediş süresi 2nd-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)

  • 25% hak ediş süresi 3rd-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)

  • 25% hak ediş süresi 4th-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

YIL 1

33.3%

YIL 2

33.4%

YIL 3

Hisse Türü
RSU

Indeed şirketinde, RSUs 3 yıllık hak ediş takvimine tabidir:

  • 33.3% hak ediş süresi 1st-YIL (33.30% yıllık)

  • 33.3% hak ediş süresi 2nd-YIL (8.32% üç aylık)

  • 33.4% hak ediş süresi 3rd-YIL (8.35% üç aylık)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



SSS

Indeed şirketindeki İş Operasyonları pozisyonu için bildirilen en yüksek maaş paketi, yıllık toplam $228,000 tazminatta yer almaktadır. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Indeed şirketinde İş Operasyonları rolü için bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $115,000 tutarındadır.

