IHS Markit
  • Maaşlar
  • Yazılım Mühendisi

  • Tüm Yazılım Mühendisi Maaşları

IHS Markit Yazılım Mühendisi Maaşlar

IHS Markit şirketinde in United States Yazılım Mühendisi tazminatı Software Engineer için year başına $99.2K ile Senior Software Engineer için year başına $136K arasında değişmektedir. yearlık tazminat paketi in United States medyanı $135K tutarındadır. IHS Markit şirketinin toplam tazminat paketleri için temel maaş, hisse senedi ve ikramiye dağılımlarını görüntüleyin. Son güncelleme: 12/6/2025

Ortalama Ücretlendirme: Seviye
Seviye Adı
Toplam
Taban
Hisse
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer I
(Giriş Seviyesi)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
En Son Maaş Başvuruları
Şirket

Konum | Tarih

Seviye Adı

Etiket

Deneyim Yılı

Toplam / Şirkette

Toplam Ücret

Temel Maaş | Hisse (yıl) | Prim
Kariyer seviyeleri nelerdir IHS Markit?

SSS

IHS Markit şirketindeki in United States Yazılım Mühendisi pozisyonu için bildirilen en yüksek maaş paketi, yıllık toplam $165,000 tazminatta yer almaktadır. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
IHS Markit şirketinde Yazılım Mühendisi rolü in United States için bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $124,323 tutarındadır.

