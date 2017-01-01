Şirket Dizini
Huntsville Independent School District
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin
En İyi Görüşler
  • Huntsville Independent School District hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey paylaşın (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, özgün kültür, vb).
    • Hakkında

    Huntsville Independent School District empowers students through innovative career and technical education programs designed to bridge classroom learning with real-world applications. Our comprehensive curriculum combines academic excellence with hands-on technical training, preparing graduates for both higher education and workforce success. We foster industry partnerships that create authentic learning experiences, helping students develop in-demand skills while discovering their professional passions in a supportive educational environment committed to their future achievements.

    huntsville-isd.org
    Website
    503
    Çalışan Sayısı
    Merkez Ofis

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuzda Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere.Ücret detaylarının dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları tarafından korunmaktadır.

    Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

      Huntsville Independent School District için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • Roblox
    • Apple
    • Microsoft
    • Snap
    • Netflix
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar