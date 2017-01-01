Şirket Dizini
Hero Electro
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin
En İyi Görüşler
  • Hero Electro hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey paylaşın (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, özgün kültür, vb).
    • Hakkında

    At Hero Lectro, we work non-stop to revolutionize mobility and short-distance commute in India, to give everyone a chance at a healthier and greener life. Our aim is to design products that suits your needs and matches your style. We intend to revolutionise the personal transportation industry by making e-cycles which are fun, environment-friendly and ideal way to stay fit and happy. With cool features and stunning designs, we want our e-cycles to transform people’s lives. Be prepared, the revolution has just started. We have a long journey ahead. Let’s e-cycle!

    heroelectro.com
    Website

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuzda Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere.Ücret detaylarının dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları tarafından korunmaktadır.

    Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

      Hero Electro için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • DoorDash
    • Snap
    • Roblox
    • Uber
    • Apple
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar