    • Hakkında

    Harmony Enterprises is a family-owned waste handling and recycling solutions provider, manufacturing a range of equipment including balers, compactors, and wireless monitoring technology. All products are made in the USA and the company offers 24-hour service throughout the country. They use a Proven Process to ensure customer satisfaction and provide warranties, maintenance plans, leasing, and rental options. Harmony Enterprises has a production facility in Harmony, MN and a subsidiary office in Toulouse, France. Their core values include commitment, innovation, and making a difference in their career, community, and culture.

    https://harmony1.com
    Website
    1962
    Kuruluş Yılı
    126
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $10M-$50M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

