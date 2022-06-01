Şirket Dizini
GXO
GXO Maaşlar

GXO şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Veri Analisti için yıllık $10,322 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede İş Operasyonları için $419,588 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: GXO. Son güncellenme: 11/25/2025

İş Operasyonları
$420K
İş Analisti
$60.7K
İş Geliştirme
$94.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

68 30
68 30
Veri Analisti
$10.3K
Veri Bilimci
$68.6K
Finansal Analist
$126K
Bilgi Teknolojisti (BT)
$44.6K
Yönetim Danışmanı
$90.5K
Makine Mühendisi
$94.5K
Ürün Müdürü
$119K
Program Müdürü
$126K
Yazılım Mühendisi
$99.5K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
$139K
Teknik Program Müdürü
$119K
Ünvanınız eksik mi?

Tüm maaşları maaş sayfamızda veya maaşınızı ekleyin arayın ya da sayfanın kilidini açmak için


SSS

GXO şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $419,588 tazminatla İş Operasyonları at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
GXO şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $97,180 tutarındadır.

Diğer Kaynaklar

