Gorilla Technology Group Maaşlar

Gorilla Technology Group şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Yazılım Mühendisi için yıllık $25,046 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Veri Bilimci için $58,854 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Gorilla Technology Group. Son güncellenme: 11/23/2025

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $25K
Veri Bilimci
$58.9K
Ürün Müdürü
$33.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
SSS

Gorilla Technology Group şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $58,854 tazminatla Veri Bilimci at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Gorilla Technology Group şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $33,714 tutarındadır.

