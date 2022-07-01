Şirket Dizini
Gorgias
Gorgias Maaşlar

Gorgias şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Müşteri Başarısı için yıllık $92,063 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Pazarlama için $199,000 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Gorgias. Son güncellenme: 11/23/2025

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $115K
Genel Müdür Yardımcısı
$197K
Müşteri Başarısı
$92.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Pazarlama
$199K
Ortak Müdürü
$132K
Ürün Tasarımcısı
$135K
Ürün Müdürü
$113K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
$128K
Tüm maaşları maaş sayfamızda veya maaşınızı ekleyin arayın


SSS

Gorgias şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $199,000 tazminatla Pazarlama at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Gorgias şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $130,072 tutarındadır.

Diğer Kaynaklar

