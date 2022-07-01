Şirket Dizini
Frida
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin
En İyi Görüşler
  • Frida hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey paylaşın (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, özgün kültür, vb).
    • Hakkında

    At Frida, we are on a mission to prepare all parents for the everyday unfiltered realities of parenthood by creating simple yet genius solutions to age-old challenges. Over the past 7 years, the Frida Baby brand, built from the trust we created with the cult-favorite Nose Frida, the SnotSucker, has launched over 100 items – and has spurred the recent launch of Frida Mom. Today, Frida Baby holds over a 60% share of its main category and can be found in over 35,000 stores throughout the US – including Target, Walmart, BuyBuy Baby, Nordstrom, CVS, Walgreens and of course Amazon. Plus, the brand can now be found in over 20+ countries worldwide. This past spring, Frida Baby was named Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies driven by our commitment to providing parents with both product innovations and real, honest messaging.

    https://frida.com
    Website
    2014
    Kuruluş Yılı
    270
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $10M-$50M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuzda Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere.Ücret detaylarının dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları tarafından korunmaktadır.

    Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

      Frida için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • Square
    • Lyft
    • Databricks
    • Intuit
    • Spotify
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar