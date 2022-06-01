Şirket Dizini
Fragomen
Fragomen Maaşlar

Fragomen şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede İş Analisti için yıllık $46,214 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Hukuk için $208,950 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Fragomen. Son güncellenme: 11/18/2025

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $140K
İş Analisti
$46.2K
Hukuk
$209K

SSS

Fragomen şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $208,950 tazminatla Hukuk at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Fragomen şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $140,000 tutarındadır.

