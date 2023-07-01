Şirket Dizini
Eyenovia
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin
En İyi Görüşler
  • Eyenovia hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey paylaşın (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, özgün kültür, vb).
    • Hakkında

    Eyenovia is a clinical stage ophthalmic company that develops therapeutics using its microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing targeted ocular delivery systems for patients with myopia, near vision impairment, and for eye exams. The company's product candidates are in Phase III clinical development programs and it has license agreements with Bausch Health and Arctic Vision for commercialization in various countries. Eyenovia was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York.

    https://eyenovia.com
    Website
    2014
    Kuruluş Yılı
    43
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $10M-$50M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuzda Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere.Ücret detaylarının dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları tarafından korunmaktadır.

    Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

      Eyenovia için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • SoFi
    • Coinbase
    • Roblox
    • Apple
    • Stripe
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar