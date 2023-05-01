Şirket Dizini
EPRI
EPRI Maaşlar

EPRI şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Yazılım Mühendisi için yıllık $90,450 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Proje Müdürü için $187,433 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: EPRI. Son güncellenme: 11/23/2025

Malzeme Mühendisi
$172K
Program Müdürü
$119K
Proje Müdürü
$187K

Yazılım Mühendisi
$90.5K
SSS

EPRI şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $187,433 tazminatla Proje Müdürü at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
EPRI şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $145,768 tutarındadır.

