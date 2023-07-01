Şirket Dizini
Droplet
    Hakkında

    Droplet offers a software solution to streamline approval workflows and eliminate paper documents. It is designed for school districts but can be used by any organization. The software digitizes paper forms, incorporates multi-step approval processes, collects e-signatures, and securely stores important documents. It is commonly used for various administrative tasks such as check requests, personnel requisitions, field trip authorizations, and more. Droplet aims to assist educators in reducing administrative burdens and dedicating more time to students.

    2020
    Kuruluş Yılı
    54
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $10M-$50M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

