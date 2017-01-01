Şirket Dizini
DL1961
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin
En İyi Görüşler
  • DL1961 hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey paylaşın (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, özgün kültür, vb).
    • Hakkında

    DL1961: Redefining denim with purpose from the heart of New York. We pioneer sustainable manufacturing practices that dramatically reduce water usage, carbon emissions, and textile waste without compromising on style or quality. Our innovative approach combines premium materials with cutting-edge technology to create jeans that not only look exceptional and fit perfectly, but also minimize environmental impact. Join us as we craft the future of responsible fashion—where conscious consumption meets timeless design.

    dl1961.com
    Website
    2008
    Kuruluş Yılı
    47
    Çalışan Sayısı
    Merkez Ofis

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuzda Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere.Ücret detaylarının dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları tarafından korunmaktadır.

    Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

      DL1961 için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • Flipkart
    • Netflix
    • Google
    • Apple
    • Amazon
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar