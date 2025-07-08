Şirket Dizini
Digiteq Automotive
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin

Digiteq Automotive Maaşlar

Digiteq Automotive şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Yazılım Mühendisi için yıllık $37,539 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Program Müdürü için $78,979 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Digiteq Automotive. Son güncellenme: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Elektrik Mühendisi
$45K
Program Müdürü
$79K
Proje Müdürü
$45.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
66 29
Yazılım Mühendisi
$37.5K
Ünvanınız eksik mi?

Tüm maaşları maaş sayfamızda veya maaşınızı ekleyin arayın ya da sayfanın kilidini açmak için


SSS

Digiteq Automotive şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $78,979 tazminatla Program Müdürü at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Digiteq Automotive şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $45,312 tutarındadır.

Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

    Digiteq Automotive için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

İlgili Şirketler

  • Flipkart
  • Lyft
  • Apple
  • Netflix
  • Uber
  • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

Diğer Kaynaklar

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/digiteq-automotive/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.