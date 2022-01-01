Şirket Dizini
Delta Electronics
Delta Electronics Maaşlar

Delta Electronics şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Ürün Müdürü için yıllık $16,027 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Satış için $153,000 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Delta Electronics. Son güncellenme: 11/19/2025

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $45.8K

Ağ Mühendisi

Donanım Mühendisi
Median $49.5K
Makine Mühendisi
Median $36K

Elektrik Mühendisi
Median $49.6K
Veri Bilimci
Median $41.8K
Ürün Tasarımcısı
Median $62.2K
İnsan Kaynakları
$90.5K
Pazarlama Operasyonları
$35.3K
Ürün Müdürü
$16K
Program Müdürü
$52.7K
Proje Müdürü
$51.5K
Satış
$153K
Satış Mühendisi
$149K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
$63.1K
SSS

Delta Electronics şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $153,000 tazminatla Satış at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Delta Electronics şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $50,577 tutarındadır.

Diğer Kaynaklar