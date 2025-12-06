Şirket Dizini
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies UX Araştırmacısı Maaşlar

Dell Technologies şirketinde in United States UX Araştırmacısı tazminat paketi medyanı year başına $177K tutarındadır. Dell Technologies şirketinin toplam tazminat paketleri için temel maaş, hisse senedi ve ikramiye dağılımlarını görüntüleyin. Son güncelleme: 12/6/2025

Medyan Paket
company icon
Dell Technologies
UX Engineer
Austin, TX
Yıllık toplam
$177K
Seviye
L8
Temel maaş
$162K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Prim
$15K
Şirketteki yılı
10 Yıl
Deneyim yılı
10 Yıl
Kariyer seviyeleri nelerdir Dell Technologies?
En Son Maaş Başvuruları
Şirket

Konum | Tarih

Seviye Adı

Etiket

Deneyim Yılı

Toplam / Şirkette

Toplam Ücret

Temel Maaş | Hisse (yıl) | Prim
Maaş bulunamadı
Hak Ediş Takvimi

33.3%

YIL 1

33.3%

YIL 2

33.3%

YIL 3

Hisse Türü
RSU

Dell Technologies şirketinde, RSUs 3 yıllık hak ediş takvimine tabidir:

  • 33.3% hak ediş süresi 1st-YIL (33.30% yıllık)

  • 33.3% hak ediş süresi 2nd-YIL (33.30% yıllık)

  • 33.3% hak ediş süresi 3rd-YIL (33.30% yıllık)



SSS

Dell Technologies şirketindeki in United States UX Araştırmacısı pozisyonu için bildirilen en yüksek maaş paketi, yıllık toplam $191,680 tazminatta yer almaktadır. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Dell Technologies şirketinde UX Araştırmacısı rolü in United States için bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $175,574 tutarındadır.

Diğer Kaynaklar

