Dell Technologies şirketinde in United States UX Araştırmacısı tazminat paketi medyanı year başına $177K tutarındadır. Dell Technologies şirketinin toplam tazminat paketleri için temel maaş, hisse senedi ve ikramiye dağılımlarını görüntüleyin. Son güncelleme: 12/6/2025
Şirket
Seviye Adı
Deneyim Yılı
Toplam Ücret
|Maaş bulunamadı
33.3%
YIL 1
33.3%
YIL 2
33.3%
YIL 3
Dell Technologies şirketinde, RSUs 3 yıllık hak ediş takvimine tabidir:
33.3% hak ediş süresi 1st-YIL (33.30% yıllık)
33.3% hak ediş süresi 2nd-YIL (33.30% yıllık)
33.3% hak ediş süresi 3rd-YIL (33.30% yıllık)
