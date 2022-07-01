Şirket Dizini
CRH Americas
En İyi Görüşler
    Hakkında

    We are the largest manufacturer of building products and materials in North America.From roads and highways, airports and runways, to bridges and buildings like schools, stadiums, hospitals, and homes, CRH has contributed to building North America from coast to coast.After forty years In North America, we adopted the name of our parent company and become CRH Americas, Inc. But, the strength, quality and legacy of our Oldcastle brand remains in our product groups and the local businesses that are everywhere you are.We do more than manufacture products, though. We partner with our customers, design-build firms, construction professionals, and owners to simplify the way you build. We are committed to improving the built environment through the delivery of superior materials and products for the construction and maintenance of infrastructure, housing, commercial projects, and more.If you are looking to simplify the construction process, CRH can help you get there.

    crhamericas.com
    1949
    300
