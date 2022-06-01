Şirket Dizini
Constellation Software
Constellation Software Maaşlar

Constellation Software şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede İş Analisti için yıllık $47,076 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Program Müdürü için $142,509 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Constellation Software. Son güncellenme: 11/18/2025

Ürün Müdürü
Median $97.1K
Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $65K
İş Analisti
$47.1K

İş Geliştirme
$82.6K
Pazarlama
$116K
Pazarlama Operasyonları
$58.8K
Ürün Tasarımcısı
$54.9K
Program Müdürü
$143K
Satış
$99.5K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
$99.8K
Risk Sermayedarı
$80.6K
SSS

Constellation Software şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $142,509 tazminatla Program Müdürü at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Constellation Software şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $82,626 tutarındadır.

