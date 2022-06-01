Şirket Dizini
Chili Piper
Chili Piper Maaşlar

Chili Piper şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede İşe Alım Uzmanı için yıllık $70,350 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Müşteri Başarısı için $136,953 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Chili Piper. Son güncellenme: 11/18/2025

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $120K
Müşteri Başarısı
$137K
İnsan Operasyonları
$83.6K

Ürün Tasarımcısı
$103K
İşe Alım Uzmanı
$70.4K
UX Araştırmacısı
$114K
SSS

Chili Piper şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $136,953 tazminatla Müşteri Başarısı at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Chili Piper şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $108,663 tutarındadır.

