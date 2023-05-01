Şirket Dizini
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Children's Hospital Los Angeles Maaşlar

Children's Hospital Los Angeles şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Finansal Analist için yıllık $80,595 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Yazılım Mühendisi için $161,700 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Son güncellenme: 11/18/2025

Veri Bilimci
$141K
Finansal Analist
$80.6K
Yazılım Mühendisi
$162K

SSS

Children's Hospital Los Angeles şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $161,700 tazminatla Yazılım Mühendisi at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Children's Hospital Los Angeles şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $140,700 tutarındadır.

