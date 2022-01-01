Şirket Dizini
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Maaşlar

Chick-fil-A şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Satış için yıllık $31,200 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Yazılım Mühendisi için $227,562 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Chick-fil-A. Son güncellenme: 11/18/2025

Yazılım Mühendisi
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Backend Yazılım Mühendisi

Veri Mühendisi

Veri Bilimci
9 $167K
10 $207K
Müşteri Hizmetleri
Median $32K

Satış
Median $31.2K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
Median $225K
İş Operasyonları
$184K
İş Analisti
Median $104K
İş Geliştirme
$79.7K
Veri Analisti
$101K
Bilgi Teknolojisti (BT)
$184K
Ürün Tasarımcısı
$70.4K
Ürün Müdürü
$177K
Program Müdürü
$186K
Proje Müdürü
Median $150K
SSS

Chick-fil-A şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $227,562 tazminatla Yazılım Mühendisi at the 10 level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Chick-fil-A şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $151,996 tutarındadır.

