Chicago Trading
Chicago Trading Maaşlar

Chicago Trading şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede İşe Alım Uzmanı için yıllık $90,450 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Yazılım Mühendisi için $270,000 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Chicago Trading. Son güncellenme: 11/18/2025

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $270K

Full-Stack Yazılım Mühendisi

Veri Bilimci
Median $233K
Finansal Analist
$231K

Bilgi Teknolojisti (BT)
$221K
İşe Alım Uzmanı
$90.5K
SSS

Chicago Trading şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $270,000 tazminatla Yazılım Mühendisi pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Chicago Trading şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $231,150 tutarındadır.

