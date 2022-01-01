Şirket Dizini
Sigorta, Sağlık ve Wellness
  • Free Snacks $730

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Health Insurance

    Offered through Aetna/CVS

  • Life Insurance

    1x base salary up to $200K

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered through Cigna

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered through EyeMed)

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Disability Insurance

    STD with 60% up to $2,500/w and LTD with 60% up to $12,000/m

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    1x base salary up to $200K

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Sick Time

  • Maternity Leave

    14 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Up to 3 face-to face visits

    • Ev
  • Remote Work

    Both remote and on site options available.

  • Bereavement Leave

  • Relocation Bonus

  • Military Leave

    • Mali ve Emeklilik
  • 401k $3,600

    50% match on the first 6% of base salary

  • Roth 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • Avantajlar ve İndirimler
  • Learning and Development

  • Employee Discount

    20% off

    • Diğer
  • Paw-ternity Leave

    Corporate new pup parents can work from home for 2 weeks after bringing a new dog home.

  • Pet Adoption Reimbursement

    Up to $250 per adoption (not to exceed adoption cost)/ $500 lifetime reimbursement for eligible pet adoptions from not-for-profit shelters and rescues along with not-for-profit breeders.

  • Pet Friendly Workplace

  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Referral Bonus

