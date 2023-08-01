Şirket Dizini
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Chevron Phillips Chemical Maaşlar

Chevron Phillips Chemical şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede İş Analisti için yıllık $85,706 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Bilgi Teknolojisti (BT) için $243,775 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Chevron Phillips Chemical. Son güncellenme: 11/18/2025

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $100K
Muhasebeci
$92.5K
İş Analisti
$85.7K

Kimya Mühendisi
$93.5K
Bilgi Teknolojisti (BT)
$244K
SSS

Chevron Phillips Chemical şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $243,775 tazminatla Bilgi Teknolojisti (BT) at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Chevron Phillips Chemical şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $93,530 tutarındadır.

