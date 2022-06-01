Şirket Dizini
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Maaşlar

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Veri Bilimci için yıllık $111,000 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede UX Araştırmacısı için $195,975 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Son güncellenme: 9/10/2025

$160K

Hakkını Al, Kandırılma

Binlerce teklifi müzakere ettik ve düzenli olarak 30 bin$+ (bazen 300 bin$+) artış sağlıyoruz. Maaşınızı müzakere ettirin veya özgeçmişinizi inceletin gerçek uzmanlar tarafından - bunu günlük yapan işe alım uzmanları.

Veri Bilimci
Median $111K

Sağlık Bilişimi

Economist
Median $140K
Bilgi Teknolojisi Uzmanı (BT)
$133K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Proje Müdürü
$149K
UX Araştırmacısı
$196K
Ünvanınız eksik mi?

Tüm maaşları maaş sayfamızda veya maaşınızı ekleyin arayın ya da sayfanın kilidini açmak için


SSS

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $195,975 tazminatla UX Araştırmacısı at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $140,000 tutarındadır.

Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

İlgili Şirketler

  • Databricks
  • Apple
  • PayPal
  • Tesla
  • Google
  • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

Diğer Kaynaklar