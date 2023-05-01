Şirket Dizini
Center for Disability Services
    • Hakkında

    The Center for Disability Services is a provider of programs and services for individuals with disabilities in upstate New York. They offer comprehensive health care, residential services, education, adult programming, service coordination, and skilled nursing care. They also have a commercial printing, inserting, and mailing operation that employs over 200 individuals with disabilities. The Center has a Foundation that supports necessary services not funded by other sources. Their annual budget is approximately $129 million dollars and they employ over 2,700 workers in over 80 locations.

    cfdsny.org
    Website
    1900
    Kuruluş Yılı
    3,001
    Çalışan Sayısı
    Merkez Ofis

