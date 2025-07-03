Career Confidential Maaşlar

Şirket Dizini
Career Confidential şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede İnşaat Mühendisi için yıllık $33,182 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Yazılım Mühendisi için $49,251 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Career Confidential. Son güncellenme: 11/17/2025

İnşaat Mühendisi
$33.2K
İşe Alım Uzmanı
$38.4K
Siber Güvenlik Analisti
$44.6K

Yazılım Mühendisi
$49.3K
Career Confidential şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $49,251 tazminatla Yazılım Mühendisi at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Career Confidential şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $41,485 tutarındadır.

