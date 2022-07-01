Şirket Dizini
Bybit
Bybit Maaşlar

Bybit şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Satış için yıllık $29,850 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede İş Analisti için $131,829 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Bybit. Son güncellenme: 10/10/2025

$160K

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $110K

Backend Yazılım Mühendisi

Veri Analisti
Median $118K
İş Analisti
$132K

Pazarlama
$73.9K
Makine Mühendisi
$50.2K
Ürün Tasarımcısı
$111K
Ürün Müdürü
$67.9K
Satış
$29.9K
SSS

Bybit şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $131,829 tazminatla İş Analisti at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Bybit şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $91,900 tutarındadır.

