Bright Health
Bright Health Maaşlar

Bright Health şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Yazılım Mühendisi için yıllık $127,160 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Ürün Müdürü için $249,240 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Bright Health. Son güncellenme: 11/19/2025

Ürün Müdürü
$249K
Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $127K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
$216K

SSS

Bright Health şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $249,240 tazminatla Ürün Müdürü at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Bright Health şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $216,075 tutarındadır.

