Şirket Dizini
BlueVoyant
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin

BlueVoyant Maaşlar

BlueVoyant şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Siber Güvenlik Analisti için yıllık $81,258 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Bilgi Teknolojisti (BT) için $286,560 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: BlueVoyant. Son güncellenme: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $127K

Full-Stack Yazılım Mühendisi

Bilgi Teknolojisti (BT)
$287K
Ürün Müdürü
$153K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Satış
$84.6K
Siber Güvenlik Analisti
$81.3K
Ünvanınız eksik mi?

Tüm maaşları maaş sayfamızda veya maaşınızı ekleyin arayın ya da sayfanın kilidini açmak için


SSS

BlueVoyant şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $286,560 tazminatla Bilgi Teknolojisti (BT) at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
BlueVoyant şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $127,000 tutarındadır.

Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

    BlueVoyant için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

İlgili Şirketler

  • Infoblox
  • Lookout
  • Gigamon
  • Vectra AI
  • Proofpoint
  • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

Diğer Kaynaklar