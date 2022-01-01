Şirket Dizini
BlueVine Maaşlar

BlueVine şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Veri Analisti için yıllık $100,890 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede İş Geliştirme için $270,000 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: BlueVine. Son güncellenme: 11/18/2025

İş Geliştirme
Median $270K
Veri Analisti
$101K
Finansal Analist
$114K

Pazarlama
$149K
Ortak Müdürü
$259K
Ürün Tasarımcısı
Median $151K
Ürün Müdürü
$199K
Yazılım Mühendisi
$141K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
$264K
SSS

BlueVine şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $270,000 tazminatla İş Geliştirme pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
BlueVine şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $151,000 tutarındadır.

