Şirket Dizini
Blue Canyon Technologies
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin
En İyi Görüşler
  • Blue Canyon Technologies hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey paylaşın (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, özgün kültür, vb).
    • Hakkında

    Blue Canyon Technologies, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, is a leading provider of turnkey small satellite solutions, including CubeSats and microsatellites. We specialize in precision pointing platforms based upon our high-performance attitude determination and control components. BCT’s highly experienced staff has developed low cost, flight-proven, high-performance, high-reliability spacecraft systems and components that enable a wide range of missions for academic, commercial, and government applications. Our state-of-the-art spacecraft and subsystems are supporting LEO, GEO, Lunar, and interplanetary missions.

    http://www.bluecanyontech.com
    Website
    2008
    Kuruluş Yılı
    330
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $50M-$100M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuzda Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere.Ücret detaylarının dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları tarafından korunmaktadır.

    Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

      Blue Canyon Technologies için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • EdCast
    • Arcesium
    • Zoho
    • Whatfix
    • DataCamp
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar