Blackstone Maaşlar

Blackstone'nin maaş aralığı, alt uçta İş Analisti için yıllık toplam ücrette $40,903'den üst uçta Girişim Sermayedarı için $300,000'ye kadar değişir. Levels.fyi, {{company}}'nin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaşları toplar. Blackstone. Son güncelleme: 8/23/2025

$160K

Yazılım Mühendisi
Analyst $147K
Associate $168K
Vice President $261K

Backend Yazılım Mühendisi

Full-Stack Yazılım Mühendisi

Finansal Analist
Median $110K
Girişim Sermayedarı
Median $300K

Ortak

Analist

Veri Bilimcisi
Median $150K
Ürün Yöneticisi
Median $155K
Veri Analisti
Median $135K
İş Analisti
$40.9K
İş Geliştirme
$133K
Müşteri Başarısı
$109K
Bilişim Teknolojisi Uzmanı (BT)
$139K
Yatırım Bankacısı
$168K
Hukuk
$219K
Pazarlama
$199K
Proje Yöneticisi
$48K
Siber Güvenlik Analisti
$136K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Yöneticisi
$207K
Çözüm Mimarı
$60.6K
SSS

Blackstone'de bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $300,000 ücretle Girişim Sermayedarı'dir. Bu, temel maaşın yanı sıra olası hisse senedi ve bonus ödemelerini içerir.
Blackstone'de bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam ücret $146,731'dır.

