BJC HealthCare
BJC HealthCare Maaşlar

BJC HealthCare'nin maaş aralığı, alt uçta Çözüm Mimarı için yıllık toplam ücrette $79,600'den üst uçta Siber Güvenlik Analisti için $125,625'ye kadar değişir. Levels.fyi, {{company}}'nin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaşları toplar. BJC HealthCare. Son güncelleme: 8/25/2025

$160K

İş Analisti
$97.5K
Veri Analisti
$98.9K
Siber Güvenlik Analisti
$126K

Çözüm Mimarı
$79.6K
SSS

El rol con mayor salario reportado en BJC HealthCare es Siber Güvenlik Analisti at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $125,625. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en BJC HealthCare es $98,210.

