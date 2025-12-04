Şirket Dizini
Bentley Systems
  • Maaşlar
  • Satış

  • Tüm Satış Maaşları

Bentley Systems Satış Maaşlar

Bentley Systems şirketinde in United States Satış tazminat paketi medyanı year başına $100K tutarındadır. Bentley Systems şirketinin toplam tazminat paketleri için temel maaş, hisse senedi ve ikramiye dağılımlarını görüntüleyin. Son güncelleme: 12/4/2025

Medyan Paket
company icon
Bentley Systems
Sales Engineer
Austin, TX
Yıllık toplam
$60K
Seviye
L1
Temel maaş
$60K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Prim
$0
Şirketteki yılı
2 Yıl
Deneyim yılı
2 Yıl
Kariyer seviyeleri nelerdir Bentley Systems?
En Son Maaş Başvuruları
Şirket

Konum | Tarih

Seviye Adı

Etiket

Deneyim Yılı

Toplam / Şirkette

Toplam Ücret

Temel Maaş | Hisse (yıl) | Prim
SSS

Bentley Systems şirketindeki in United States Satış pozisyonu için bildirilen en yüksek maaş paketi, yıllık toplam $150,000 tazminatta yer almaktadır. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Bentley Systems şirketinde Satış rolü in United States için bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $60,000 tutarındadır.

Diğer Kaynaklar

