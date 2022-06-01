Şirket Dizini
BenQ
BenQ Maaşlar

BenQ'nin maaş aralığı, alt uçta Ürün Yöneticisi için yıllık toplam ücrette $21,449'den üst uçta İş Analisti için $32,017'ye kadar değişir. Levels.fyi, {{company}}'nin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaşları toplar. BenQ. Son güncelleme: 8/26/2025

$160K

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $32K
İş Analisti
$32K
İş Geliştirme
$25.8K

Ürün Yöneticisi
$21.4K
SSS

BenQ'de bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $32,017 ücretle İş Analisti at the Common Range Average level'dir. Bu, temel maaşın yanı sıra olası hisse senedi ve bonus ödemelerini içerir.
BenQ'de bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam ücret $28,910'dır.

