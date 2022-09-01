Şirket Dizini
Bending Spoons
Bending Spoons Maaşlar

Bending Spoons şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Pazarlama için yıllık $55,272 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Veri Bilimci için $154,372 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Bending Spoons. Son güncellenme: 8/26/2025

$160K

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $83.8K

Backend Yazılım Mühendisi

İş Analisti
$71.3K
Veri Analisti
$65.6K

Veri Bilimci
$154K
Pazarlama
$55.3K
Ürün Müdürü
$59.7K
İK Uzmanı
$86K
SSS

The highest paying role reported at Bending Spoons is Veri Bilimci at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $154,372. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bending Spoons is $71,324.

