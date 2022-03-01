Şirket Dizini
Bench Accounting
Bench Accounting Maaşlar

Bench Accounting'nin maaş aralığı, alt uçta Satış için yıllık toplam ücrette $56,060'den üst uçta Yazılım Mühendisliği Yöneticisi için $199,826'ye kadar değişir. Levels.fyi, {{company}}'nin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaşları toplar. Bench Accounting. Son güncelleme: 8/26/2025

$160K

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $102K

Full-Stack Yazılım Mühendisi

Ürün Tasarımcısı
Median $76.5K
Müşteri Hizmetleri
$57.3K

Ürün Yöneticisi
Median $75K
Satış
$56.1K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Yöneticisi
$200K
SSS

The highest paying role reported at Bench Accounting is Yazılım Mühendisliği Yöneticisi at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,826. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bench Accounting is $75,747.

