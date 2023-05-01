Şirket Dizini
BeiGene
BeiGene Maaşlar

BeiGene'nin maaş aralığı, alt uçta Veri Analisti için yıllık toplam ücrette $114,068'den üst uçta Proje Yöneticisi için $188,055'ye kadar değişir. Levels.fyi, {{company}}'nin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaşları toplar. BeiGene. Son güncelleme: 8/25/2025

$160K

Veri Analisti
$114K
Proje Yöneticisi
$188K
Yazılım Mühendisi
$146K

Unvanınız eksik mi?

Tüm maaşları şurada arayın: ücret sayfamızda veya maaşınızı ekleyin sayfanın kilidini açmaya yardımcı olmak için.


SSS

BeiGene'de bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $188,055 ücretle Proje Yöneticisi at the Common Range Average level'dir. Bu, temel maaşın yanı sıra olası hisse senedi ve bonus ödemelerini içerir.
BeiGene'de bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam ücret $145,725'dır.

Diğer Kaynaklar