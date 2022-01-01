Şirket Dizini
Bed Bath & Beyond Maaşlar

Bed Bath & Beyond şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Satış için yıllık $44,775 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü için $240,000 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Bed Bath & Beyond. Son güncellenme: 10/10/2025

$160K

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $180K
İdari Asistan
$56.1K
Veri Bilimi Müdürü
$226K

Veri Bilimci
$141K
Pazarlama Operasyonları
$66.3K
Ürün Tasarımcısı
$116K
Ürün Müdürü
$174K
Satış
$44.8K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
Median $240K
Çözüm Mimarı
$199K
SSS

Bed Bath & Beyond şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $240,000 tazminatla Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Bed Bath & Beyond şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $157,413 tutarındadır.

Diğer Kaynaklar