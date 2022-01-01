Şirket Dizini
Basis Technologies
Basis Technologies Maaşlar

Basis Technologies şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Pazarlama için yıllık $70,853 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Ürün Müdürü için $242,661 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Basis Technologies. Son güncellenme: 10/10/2025

$160K

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $96K
Veri Analisti
$95.9K
Veri Bilimci
$73.4K

Pazarlama
$70.9K
Ürün Müdürü
$243K
İK Uzmanı
$88.4K
Satış
$209K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
$220K
SSS

Basis Technologies şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $242,661 tazminatla Ürün Müdürü at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Basis Technologies şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $95,938 tutarındadır.

