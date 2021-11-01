Şirket Dizini
BARK
BARK Maaşlar

BARK'nin maaş aralığı, alt uçta Yazılım Mühendisi için yıllık toplam ücrette $125,000'den üst uçta Ürün Tasarımcısı için $179,100'ye kadar değişir.

$160K

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $125K
Pazarlama
$141K
Ürün Tasarımcısı
$179K

SSS

BARK'de bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $179,100 ücretle Ürün Tasarımcısı at the Common Range Average level'dir. Bu, temel maaşın yanı sıra olası hisse senedi ve bonus ödemelerini içerir.
BARK'de bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam ücret $140,700'dır.

