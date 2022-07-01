Şirket Dizini
Barbaricum
Barbaricum Maaşlar

Barbaricum şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Veri Analisti için yıllık $99,500 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Veri Bilimci için $115,575 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Barbaricum. Son güncellenme: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
İş Analisti
$101K
Veri Analisti
$99.5K
Veri Bilimci
$116K

Yazılım Mühendisi
$111K
SSS

Barbaricum şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $115,575 tazminatla Veri Bilimci at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Barbaricum şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $105,651 tutarındadır.

